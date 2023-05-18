Baxter International Inc. (BAX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BAX is 503.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BAX was 6.11M shares.

BAX) stock’s latest price update

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 43.01. However, the company has seen a -2.42% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/08/23 that Baxter Selling Biopharma-Solutions Arm for $4.25 Billion

BAX’s Market Performance

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has seen a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.09% decline in the past month and a 6.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for BAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for BAX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BAX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for BAX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BAX Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAX fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.96. In addition, Baxter International Inc. saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAX starting from STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, who sale 3,930 shares at the price of $37.52 back on Mar 20. After this action, STROUCKEN ALBERT P L now owns 36,835 shares of Baxter International Inc., valued at $147,454 using the latest closing price.

Kunzler Jacqueline, the SVP, Chief Quality Officer of Baxter International Inc., sale 3,813 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Kunzler Jacqueline is holding 16,725 shares at $154,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAX

Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.