Bank OZK (OZK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has surged by 9.56 when compared to previous closing price of 32.11, but the company has seen a 8.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OZK is at 1.37.

The average price suggested by analysts for OZK is $41.63, which is $6.7 above the current market price. The public float for OZK is 120.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.06% of that float. The average trading volume for OZK on May 18, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

OZK’s Market Performance

OZK’s stock has seen a 8.71% increase for the week, with a 0.83% rise in the past month and a -25.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.05% for Bank OZK The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.19% for OZK’s stock, with a -13.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OZK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

OZK Trading at 1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares sank -6.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +8.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.65. In addition, Bank OZK saw -12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.