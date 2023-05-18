Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) by analysts is $35.94, which is $7.83 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.96B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of BAC was 63.22M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC)’s stock price has plunge by 4.42relation to previous closing price of 27.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/18/23 that Bank of America Reassures Investors About $99 Billion of Unrealized Bond Losses

BAC’s Market Performance

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has seen a 4.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.51% decline in the past month and a -19.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for BAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for BAC’s stock, with a -13.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAC reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for BAC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 19th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to BAC, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

BAC Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.27. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Koder Matthew M, who sale 105,054 shares at the price of $34.27 back on Feb 23. After this action, Koder Matthew M now owns 319,803 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $3,600,411 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 214,745 shares at $35.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 214,747 shares at $7,712,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.