Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 3.18. However, the company has experienced a 2.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) is 9.70x, which is above its average ratio.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is $4.00, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for BBD is 5.31B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.31% of that float. On May 18, 2023, BBD’s average trading volume was 27.84M shares.

BBD’s Market Performance

BBD stock saw an increase of 2.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.10% and a quarterly increase of 20.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.29% for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.86% for BBD stock, with a simple moving average of 6.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BBD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BBD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.70 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to BBD, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

BBD Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBD rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Banco Bradesco S.A. saw 16.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.75 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Bradesco S.A. stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 3.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.93.

Based on Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), the company’s capital structure generated 353.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.96. Total debt to assets is 31.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.