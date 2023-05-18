Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO)’s stock price has dropped by -12.69 in relation to previous closing price of 17.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/21 that Tesla, Intel, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) Right Now?

Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) by analysts is $22.25, which is $7.04 above the current market price. The public float for CDMO is 61.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of CDMO was 579.71K shares.

CDMO’s Market Performance

CDMO stock saw a decrease of -15.36% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.03% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.68% for CDMO’s stock, with a -9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDMO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CDMO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CDMO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to CDMO, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 17th of the previous year.

CDMO Trading at -16.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDMO fell by -15.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.03. In addition, Avid Bioservices Inc. saw 10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDMO starting from Ziebell Mark R, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.91 back on May 01. After this action, Ziebell Mark R now owns 40,119 shares of Avid Bioservices Inc., valued at $447,853 using the latest closing price.

Hancock Richard B, the Director of Avid Bioservices Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $17.92 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Hancock Richard B is holding 39,134 shares at $89,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.89 for the present operating margin

+30.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avid Bioservices Inc. stands at +106.75. The total capital return value is set at 5.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 46.54. Equity return is now at value 64.70, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO), the company’s capital structure generated 104.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.19. Total debt to assets is 41.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avid Bioservices Inc. (CDMO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.