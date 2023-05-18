Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) by analysts is $7.33, which is $4.1 above the current market price. The public float for AVTX is 7.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AVTX was 28.90K shares.

AVTX) stock’s latest price update

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX)’s stock price has soared by 15.95 in relation to previous closing price of 2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 34.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVTX’s Market Performance

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has seen a 34.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.08% gain in the past month and a 10.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.70% for AVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.30% for AVTX’s stock, with a -21.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVTX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for AVTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AVTX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $6 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2021.

AVTX Trading at 30.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares surge +2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVTX rose by +27.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVTX starting from Caissa Capital Management ltd., who purchase 379 shares at the price of $2.75 back on May 16. After this action, Caissa Capital Management ltd. now owns 1,347,079 shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,042 using the latest closing price.

Caissa Capital Management ltd., the 10% Owner of Avalo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,715 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Caissa Capital Management ltd. is holding 1,346,700 shares at $4,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1521.56 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1562.60. The total capital return value is set at -185.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -192.73. Equity return is now at value 470.00, with -85.50 for asset returns.

Based on Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 161.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.80. Total debt to assets is 46.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.