Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) has increased by 19.43 when compared to last closing price of 2.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 54.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUTL is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUTL is $6.63, which is $4.35 above the current market price. The public float for AUTL is 158.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.54% of that float. The average trading volume for AUTL on May 18, 2023 was 515.35K shares.

AUTL’s Market Performance

AUTL’s stock has seen a 54.45% increase for the week, with a 58.60% rise in the past month and a 53.65% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.75% for Autolus Therapeutics plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 53.85% for AUTL’s stock, with a 25.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUTL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AUTL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AUTL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Bryan Garnier, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUTL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for AUTL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AUTL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

AUTL Trading at 54.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.57%, as shares surge +59.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUTL rose by +54.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.97. In addition, Autolus Therapeutics plc saw 55.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2707.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Autolus Therapeutics plc stands at -2402.95. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.96.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), the company’s capital structure generated 8.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.51. Total debt to assets is 4.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.