Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK)’s stock price has soared by 2.49 in relation to previous closing price of 198.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/24/23 that Autodesk Shares Slide as Guidance Comes in Light

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ADSK is $231.65, which is $30.43 above the current market price. The public float for ADSK is 213.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ADSK on May 18, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has seen a 5.33% increase in the past week, with a 3.48% rise in the past month, and a -8.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for ADSK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.92% for ADSK’s stock, with a 0.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADSK, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ADSK Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK rose by +4.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $194.26. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from RAFAEL BETSY, who sale 309 shares at the price of $194.79 back on May 01. After this action, RAFAEL BETSY now owns 4,197 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $60,190 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $205.09 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 4,506 shares at $63,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 94.80, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.