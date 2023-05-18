Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has plunge by -6.27relation to previous closing price of 0.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -29.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $2.00, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 309.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AULT on May 18, 2023 was 7.15M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

AULT’s stock has seen a -29.68% decrease for the week, with a -44.82% drop in the past month and a -54.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for Ault Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.43% for AULT stock, with a simple moving average of -60.61% for the last 200 days.

AULT Trading at -34.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.21%, as shares sank -43.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -29.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0878. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -48.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $0.07 back on May 17. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 54,862,610 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $67,400 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $0.07 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 54,762,610 shares at $109,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.