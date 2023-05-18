Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.37. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is $0.65, The public float for ASTR is 200.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASTR on May 18, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR’s stock has seen a -7.19% decrease for the week, with a -9.62% drop in the past month and a -40.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for Astra Space Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for ASTR’s stock, with a -41.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASTR reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ASTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to ASTR, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on January 19th of the previous year.

ASTR Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares sank -3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3875. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw -18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc., valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that KEMP CHRIS is holding 857,082 shares at $124,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc. stands at -4391.01. Equity return is now at value -190.50, with -135.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.