Assessing the Risk and Potential of Symbotic Inc.’s (SYM) Stock

The stock of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has seen a 21.45% increase in the past week, with a 6.16% gain in the past month, and a 73.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.55% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.26% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 90.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

The public float for SYM is 43.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.39% of that float. The average trading volume for SYM on May 18, 2023 was 633.26K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has increased by 8.20 compared to its previous closing price of 28.14. However, the company has seen a 21.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/21/22 that Walmart Discloses Stake in Symbotic. The AI Company’s Stock Ends Lower.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $35 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 25th of the previous year.

SYM Trading at 24.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 155.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Ford Rollin L., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $24.70 back on May 15. After this action, Ford Rollin L. now owns 8,000 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $197,600 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the See Remarks of Symbotic Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $27.58 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 139,522 shares at $137,897 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Equity return is now at value -368.70, with -2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.