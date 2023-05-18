Assessing the Risk and Potential of Replimune Group Inc.’s (REPL) Stock

In the past week, REPL stock has gone up by 1.04%, with a monthly gain of 19.63% and a quarterly plunge of -20.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.50% for Replimune Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.76% for REPL’s stock, with a -5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REPL is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REPL is 45.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.28% of that float. On May 18, 2023, REPL’s average trading volume was 606.00K shares.

REPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) has jumped by 5.46 compared to previous close of 18.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $44 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to REPL, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

REPL Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +15.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.90. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw -28.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.03 back on Dec 09. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 229,402 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $375,450 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -30.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.