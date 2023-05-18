ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 35.28x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) is $779.00, which is $41.35 above the current market price. The public float for ASML is 394.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASML on May 18, 2023 was 946.56K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ASML) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) has jumped by 3.11 compared to previous close of 670.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that ASML Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Tops Estimates

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a 6.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.86% rise in the past month, and a 5.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for ASML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.05% for ASML’s stock, with a 20.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to ASML, setting the target price at $850 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

ASML Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $642.66. In addition, ASML Holding N.V. saw 26.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+49.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for ASML Holding N.V. stands at +26.56. The total capital return value is set at 46.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.96. Equity return is now at value 80.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

Based on ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), the company’s capital structure generated 50.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.61. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.