Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) has dropped by -34.03 compared to previous close of 1.10. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -34.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is 1.36x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is $6.75, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for ARQQ is 24.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On May 18, 2023, ARQQ’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

ARQQ’s Market Performance

ARQQ stock saw a decrease of -34.33% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -40.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -74.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.39% for ARQQ’s stock, with a -81.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ARQQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARQQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $7 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQQ reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for ARQQ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

ARQQ Trading at -36.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.95%, as shares sank -37.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQQ fell by -34.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0673. In addition, Arqit Quantum Inc. saw -79.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-712.78 for the present operating margin

+82.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arqit Quantum Inc. stands at +902.32. The total capital return value is set at -195.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 253.23. Equity return is now at value 63.30, with 35.80 for asset returns.

Based on Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), the company’s capital structure generated 9.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.07. Total debt to assets is 6.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.