Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.57x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) by analysts is $84.00, which is $19.7 above the current market price. The public float for AWI is 45.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.91% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AWI was 413.54K shares.

AWI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE: AWI) has surged by 0.19 when compared to previous closing price of 64.18, but the company has seen a -3.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AWI’s Market Performance

AWI’s stock has fallen by -3.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly drop of -21.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Armstrong World Industries Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.32% for AWI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AWI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AWI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWI reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for AWI stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to AWI, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AWI Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -10.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWI fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.53. In addition, Armstrong World Industries Inc. saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWI starting from Hershey Mark A, who sale 6,835 shares at the price of $80.14 back on Feb 01. After this action, Hershey Mark A now owns 38,218 shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc., valued at $547,757 using the latest closing price.

Grizzle Victor, the CEO of Armstrong World Industries Inc., sale 25,689 shares at $68.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Grizzle Victor is holding 332,435 shares at $1,768,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.20 for the present operating margin

+36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Armstrong World Industries Inc. stands at +15.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.57. Equity return is now at value 38.70, with 12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI), the company’s capital structure generated 128.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.22. Total debt to assets is 40.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.