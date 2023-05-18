Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is above average at 3.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 3.49.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is $31.73, which is $10.16 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 263.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AR on May 18, 2023 was 5.72M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) has decreased by -0.82 when compared to last closing price of 22.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AR’s Market Performance

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a 3.85% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.61% drop in the past month, and a -21.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for AR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for AR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $25 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AR reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for AR stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

AR Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.69. In addition, Antero Resources Corporation saw -29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corporation, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corporation, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Equity return is now at value 35.10, with 16.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.