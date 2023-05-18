Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHCR is $3.19, which is $1.74 above than the current price. The public float for SHCR is 317.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume of SHCR on May 18, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR)’s stock price has soared by 6.62 in relation to previous closing price of 1.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SHCR’s Market Performance

SHCR’s stock has fallen by -8.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.20% and a quarterly drop of -44.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for Sharecare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.24% for SHCR’s stock, with a -24.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHCR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SHCR by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SHCR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHCR reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for SHCR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SHCR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

SHCR Trading at -18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.97%, as shares sank -13.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHCR fell by -8.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5350. In addition, Sharecare Inc. saw -9.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHCR starting from Blalock Michael, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Jun 09. After this action, Blalock Michael now owns 10,000 shares of Sharecare Inc., valued at $15,276 using the latest closing price.

Blalock Michael, the Chief Accounting Officer of Sharecare Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Blalock Michael is holding 10,000 shares at $10,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.84 for the present operating margin

+35.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sharecare Inc. stands at -26.83. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -11.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.