Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OceanPal Inc. (OP)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 23.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume of OP on May 18, 2023 was 477.84K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

OP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) has decreased by -8.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.23.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OP’s Market Performance

OceanPal Inc. (OP) has experienced a -13.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -33.19% drop in the past month, and a -65.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for OP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.77% for OP’s stock, with a -88.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OP Trading at -36.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.18%, as shares sank -34.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP fell by -13.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2611. In addition, OceanPal Inc. saw -81.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+69.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.32. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.44.

Conclusion

In summary, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.