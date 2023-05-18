Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) is above average at 4.91x. The 36-month beta value for EGBN is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EGBN is $29.00, which is $10.59 above than the current price. The public float for EGBN is 30.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.46% of that float. The average trading volume of EGBN on May 18, 2023 was 364.76K shares.

EGBN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) has increased by 10.04 when compared to last closing price of 16.73.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGBN’s Market Performance

Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has experienced a -0.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.23% drop in the past month, and a -60.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.98% for EGBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.76% for EGBN’s stock, with a -56.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGBN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EGBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EGBN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on December 05th of the previous year 2022.

Gabelli & Co gave a rating of “Buy” to EGBN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

EGBN Trading at -37.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -41.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGBN fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.46. In addition, Eagle Bancorp Inc. saw -58.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGBN starting from Freidkin Steven, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $17.70 back on May 16. After this action, Freidkin Steven now owns 20,465 shares of Eagle Bancorp Inc., valued at $177,028 using the latest closing price.

Saltzman Paul, the EVP/Chief Legal Officer of Eagle Bancorp Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $17.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Saltzman Paul is holding 11,467 shares at $26,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.65 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eagle Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.17. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN), the company’s capital structure generated 90.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.45. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.