Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) is above average at 9.07x. The 36-month beta value for BTI is also noteworthy at 0.58.

The average price estimated by analysts for BTI is $53.32, which is $19.91 above than the current price. The public float for BTI is 2.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of BTI on May 18, 2023 was 4.40M shares.

BTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) has decreased by -0.62 when compared to last closing price of 33.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/13/21 that Vape Maker Stocks Are Rising After FDA Approves an E-Cigarette

BTI’s Market Performance

BTI’s stock has fallen by -3.99% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.75% and a quarterly drop of -12.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.25% for British American Tobacco p.l.c. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.59% for BTI’s stock, with a -12.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTI Trading at -6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI fell by -3.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.61. In addition, British American Tobacco p.l.c. saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.03 for the present operating margin

+70.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for British American Tobacco p.l.c. stands at +23.91. The total capital return value is set at 10.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.10. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), the company’s capital structure generated 51.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.02. Total debt to assets is 25.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

In summary, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.