AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has gone down by -7.10% for the week, with a 0.99% rise in the past month and a -1.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.74% for AMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for AMC’s stock, with a -23.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.87. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) by analysts is $2.27, which is -$2.84 below the current market price. The public float for AMC is 516.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.94% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AMC was 31.90M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.82relation to previous closing price of 4.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that Movie-Theater Industry Pain Intensifies Even as Pandemic Eases

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.60 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMC reach a price target of $4.50, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for AMC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMC, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

AMC Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. saw 25.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 1,235,947 shares at the price of $1.62 back on May 15. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 153,215,586 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., valued at $2,005,005 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., sale 955,190 shares at $1.52 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 154,451,533 shares at $1,451,889 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value 34.50, with -9.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.