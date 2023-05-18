Altria Group Inc. (MO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.55 in comparison to its previous close of 45.09, however, the company has experienced a -1.31% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is above average at 14.57x. The 36-month beta value for MO is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MO is $49.62, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for MO is 1.78B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of MO on May 18, 2023 was 8.27M shares.

MO’s Market Performance

MO’s stock has seen a -1.31% decrease for the week, with a -1.73% drop in the past month and a -4.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for Altria Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for MO’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to MO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

MO Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.39. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+77.17 for the present operating margin

+87.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 64.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74. Equity return is now at value -154.10, with 15.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.