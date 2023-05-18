Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, GOOG stock has gone up by 8.19%, with a monthly gain of 15.56% and a quarterly surge of 25.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.41% for GOOG’s stock, with a 20.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is above average at 25.52x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOOG is $130.22, which is $5.74 above than the current price. The public float for GOOG is 5.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of GOOG on May 18, 2023 was 28.28M shares.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.16 in relation to its previous close of 120.09. However, the company has experienced a 8.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that IBM, Google Give $150 Million for U.S.-Japan Quantum-Computing Push

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $119 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GOOG Trading at 15.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +15.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +8.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.86. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 36.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 157,952 shares at the price of $12.74 back on May 15. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 10,800,973 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $2,012,087 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Alphabet Inc., sale 27,290 shares at $12.72 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 10,958,925 shares at $347,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.95 for the present operating margin

+55.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.35. The total capital return value is set at 25.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.37.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 11.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.48. Total debt to assets is 8.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.