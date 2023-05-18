Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for ALLR is 0.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 69.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLR on May 18, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.35, however, the company has experienced a -14.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ALLR’s Market Performance

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has experienced a -14.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -70.26% drop in the past month, and a -94.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.68% for ALLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.95% for ALLR’s stock, with a -98.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALLR Trading at -82.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.17%, as shares sank -47.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLR fell by -14.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4265. In addition, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. saw -96.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLR

The total capital return value is set at -132.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -141.20.

Based on Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR), the company’s capital structure generated 197.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.