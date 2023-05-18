Airbnb Inc. (ABNB): A Technical Analysis

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is $128.14, which is $22.67 above the current market price. The public float for ABNB is 392.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABNB on May 18, 2023 was 6.17M shares.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 105.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/09/23 that Airbnb Second-Quarter Outlook Disappoints

ABNB’s Market Performance

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has seen a -4.29% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.11% decline in the past month and a -20.93% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for ABNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.74% for ABNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on May 10th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to ABNB, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on May 10th of the current year.

ABNB Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.57. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw 26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from Gebbia Joseph, who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $108.22 back on May 12. After this action, Gebbia Joseph now owns 4,416,769 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $37,875,256 using the latest closing price.

Stephenson Dave, the Chief Financial Officer of Airbnb Inc., sale 4,919 shares at $111.36 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Stephenson Dave is holding 163,694 shares at $547,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.37 for the present operating margin

+69.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at +22.54. The total capital return value is set at 24.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.29. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 11.40 for asset returns.

Based on Airbnb Inc. (ABNB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.63. Total debt to assets is 14.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 49.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.