AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22.

The public float for AGNC is 566.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.33% of that float. On May 18, 2023, the average trading volume of AGNC was 11.29M shares.

AGNC) stock’s latest price update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC)’s stock price has soared by 1.88 in relation to previous closing price of 9.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AGNC’s Market Performance

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has experienced a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a -19.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for AGNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for AGNC’s stock, with a -11.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AGNC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AGNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12.50 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to AGNC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

AGNC Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGNC fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.51. In addition, AGNC Investment Corp. saw -11.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGNC starting from Larocca Prue, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $9.07 back on May 16. After this action, Larocca Prue now owns 94,132 shares of AGNC Investment Corp., valued at $108,840 using the latest closing price.

Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp., sale 350,000 shares at $9.30 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Kain Gary D is holding 1,807,479 shares at $3,255,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGNC

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.