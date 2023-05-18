Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.

The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMTX on May 18, 2023 was 720.92K shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

AMTX) stock’s latest price update

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.54 in comparison to its previous close of 2.08, however, the company has experienced a 31.07% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has risen by 31.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.65% and a quarterly drop of -48.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.51% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.54% for AMTX’s stock, with a -54.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.14%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +29.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.02. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -41.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Equity return is now at value 63.30, with -58.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.