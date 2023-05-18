Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has increased by 5.84 when compared to last closing price of 29.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEHR is $45.00, which is $13.29 above the current price. The public float for AEHR is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on May 18, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stock saw an increase of 12.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.07% and a quarterly increase of -11.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.74% for AEHR’s stock, with a 29.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEHR Trading at 5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.94. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 57.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SPORCK ALISTAIR N, who sale 960 shares at the price of $27.08 back on May 05. After this action, SPORCK ALISTAIR N now owns 12,651 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $25,999 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 30,000 shares at $28.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 06, which means that SCOTT GEOFFREY GATES is holding 59,668 shares at $846,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.35 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 22.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.69. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 20.60 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.93. Total debt to assets is 1.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.