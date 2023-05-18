, and the 36-month beta value for EGHT is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EGHT is $5.33, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 108.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 16.44% of that float. The average trading volume for EGHT on May 18, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.73 compared to its previous closing price of 3.12. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EGHT’s Market Performance

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has experienced a 3.10% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month, and a -48.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.67% for EGHT’s stock, with a -23.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $6 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

EGHT Trading at -11.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -22.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Middleton Hunter, who sale 402 shares at the price of $3.16 back on May 16. After this action, Middleton Hunter now owns 290,497 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $1,271 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Interim Chief Financial Off. of 8×8 Inc., sale 402 shares at $3.16 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 126,917 shares at $1,271 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.66 for the present operating margin

+66.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. Equity return is now at value -103.40, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.