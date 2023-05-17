Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has soared by 0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 137.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/03/23 that Yum Brands Was Finger Lickin’ Good Enough

Is It Worth Investing in Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Right Now?

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for YUM is at 1.01.

The average price suggested by analysts for YUM is $147.05, which is $9.02 above the current market price. The public float for YUM is 277.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for YUM on May 17, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM stock saw an increase of 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.23% and a quarterly increase of 6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.26% for Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for YUM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to YUM, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

YUM Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.43. In addition, Yum! Brands Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $138.90 back on May 15. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 57,325 shares of Yum! Brands Inc., valued at $544,488 using the latest closing price.

Catlett Scott, the Chief Legal &Franchise Officer of Yum! Brands Inc., sale 2,553 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Catlett Scott is holding 11,724 shares at $357,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.56 for the present operating margin

+48.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum! Brands Inc. stands at +19.37. The total capital return value is set at 57.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.37. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with 21.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.