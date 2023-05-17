Xos Inc. (XOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Xos Inc. (XOS) by analysts is $1.81, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for XOS is 56.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of XOS was 332.33K shares.

Xos Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.99 in relation to its previous close of 0.46. However, the company has experienced a -15.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XOS’s Market Performance

Xos Inc. (XOS) has seen a -15.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.35% decline in the past month and a -51.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.44% for XOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.62% for XOS’s stock, with a -57.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOS stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for XOS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for XOS in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $0.60 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOS reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for XOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to XOS, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

XOS Trading at -25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOS fell by -15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5018. In addition, Xos Inc. saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOS starting from Mattson George N, who purchase 35,300 shares at the price of $0.58 back on Apr 12. After this action, Mattson George N now owns 901,730 shares of Xos Inc., valued at $20,474 using the latest closing price.

Mattson George N, the Director of Xos Inc., purchase 30,391 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that Mattson George N is holding 866,430 shares at $18,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xos Inc. (XOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.