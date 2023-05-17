World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 107.19, however, the company has experienced a 2.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/03/23 that WWE Deal Is a Bet on Live Sports Streaming

Is It Worth Investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Right Now?

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 57.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) by analysts is $123.43, which is $3.6 above the current market price. The public float for WWE is 43.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.37% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WWE was 1.26M shares.

WWE’s Market Performance

WWE’s stock has seen a 2.89% increase for the week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month and a 24.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.10% for WWE’s stock, with a 33.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WWE

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WWE reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for WWE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 13th, 2023.

WWE Trading at 12.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WWE rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.76. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. saw 58.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WWE starting from DUNN KEVIN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $66.70 back on May 27. After this action, DUNN KEVIN now owns 271,171 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., valued at $1,000,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.20 for the present operating margin

+40.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. stands at +15.14. The total capital return value is set at 29.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE), the company’s capital structure generated 121.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.86. Total debt to assets is 46.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.