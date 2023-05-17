Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.50.

The public float for WHR is 53.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WHR on May 17, 2023 was 806.68K shares.

WHR) stock’s latest price update

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 131.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/11/23 that Whirlpool Stock Is Upgraded. Cost Cuts Should Drive Margins Higher.

WHR’s Market Performance

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has seen a -5.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.48% decline in the past month and a -14.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for WHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for WHR’s stock, with a -11.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $160 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WHR, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

WHR Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -8.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.00. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw -9.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Conley Christopher S, who sale 1,535 shares at the price of $147.20 back on Feb 14. After this action, Conley Christopher S now owns 2,384 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $225,952 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Equity return is now at value -63.80, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.