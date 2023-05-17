What Recent Market Trends Mean for Webster Financial Corporation’s (WBS) Stock

The stock of Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen a 0.96% increase in the past week, with a -13.68% drop in the past month, and a -38.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for WBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.14% for WBS stock, with a simple moving average of -27.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) Right Now?

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WBS is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBS is $49.64, which is $17.36 above the current price. The public float for WBS is 172.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBS on May 17, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

WBS) stock’s latest price update

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.87relation to previous closing price of 33.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $56 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WBS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

WBS Trading at -12.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.24. In addition, Webster Financial Corporation saw -28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Massiani Luis, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.35 back on Sep 08. After this action, Massiani Luis now owns 132,910 shares of Webster Financial Corporation, valued at $947,039 using the latest closing price.

Massiani Luis, the Chief Operating Officer of Webster Financial Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $46.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Massiani Luis is holding 152,910 shares at $371,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corporation stands at +23.66. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34.

Based on Webster Financial Corporation (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 98.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.59. Total debt to assets is 11.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corporation (WBS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.