What Recent Market Trends Mean for Immutep Limited’s (IMMP) Stock

In the past week, IMMP stock has gone up by 36.54%, with a monthly gain of 35.67% and a quarterly surge of 20.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.34% for Immutep Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.75% for IMMP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Immutep Limited (IMMP) is $9.47, which is $6.02 above the current market price. The public float for IMMP is 87.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On May 17, 2023, IMMP’s average trading volume was 94.86K shares.

IMMP) stock’s latest price update

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 33.96 in relation to its previous close of 1.59. However, the company has experienced a 36.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMMP stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for IMMP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMMP in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8.30 based on the research report published on August 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMMP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for IMMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to IMMP, setting the target price at $7.75 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

IMMP Trading at 28.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMMP rose by +32.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6393. In addition, Immutep Limited saw 21.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22528.35 for the present operating margin

-1111.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immutep Limited stands at -18906.51. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.56.

Based on Immutep Limited (IMMP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 727.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immutep Limited (IMMP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.