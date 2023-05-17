WestRock Company (WRK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for WRK is 251.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of WRK was 2.31M shares.

WRK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) has plunged by -3.52 when compared to previous closing price of 27.86, but the company has seen a -2.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 02/28/23 that The S&P 500’s Best 5 and Worst 5 Stocks in February

WRK’s Market Performance

WestRock Company (WRK) has experienced a -2.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.33% drop in the past month, and a -18.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for WRK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.96% for WRK stock, with a simple moving average of -21.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WRK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for WRK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WRK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRK reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for WRK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

WRK Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares sank -12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRK fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.01. In addition, WestRock Company saw -23.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRK starting from Kivits Patrick M., who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $27.38 back on Mar 15. After this action, Kivits Patrick M. now owns 42,132 shares of WestRock Company, valued at $109,520 using the latest closing price.

RUSSELL CURREY M, the Director of WestRock Company, sale 55,000 shares at $36.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that RUSSELL CURREY M is holding 245,271 shares at $2,007,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.94 for the present operating margin

+17.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for WestRock Company stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 8.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.75. Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on WestRock Company (WRK), the company’s capital structure generated 74.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.80. Total debt to assets is 30.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, WestRock Company (WRK) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.