Weibo Corporation (WB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has jumped by 1.18 compared to previous close of 17.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) is 47.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WB is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Weibo Corporation (WB) is $24.24, which is $7.66 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 129.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% of that float. On May 17, 2023, WB’s average trading volume was 1.05M shares.

WB’s Market Performance

The stock of Weibo Corporation (WB) has seen a 10.18% increase in the past week, with a -3.04% drop in the past month, and a -25.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for WB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for WB’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WB, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +10.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.50. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -9.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 2.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Weibo Corporation (WB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.