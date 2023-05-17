VTEX (VTEX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VTEX (VTEX) is $5.93, which is $1.77 above the current market price. The public float for VTEX is 62.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTEX on May 17, 2023 was 425.70K shares.

VTEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) has jumped by 4.03 compared to previous close of 3.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VTEX’s Market Performance

VTEX (VTEX) has experienced a 8.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.14% rise in the past month, and a -13.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.30% for VTEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.13% for VTEX’s stock, with a 2.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTEX stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for VTEX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VTEX in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $6 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VTEX reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for VTEX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VTEX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

VTEX Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares surge +15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTEX rose by +8.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, VTEX saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTEX

Equity return is now at value -14.90, with -11.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VTEX (VTEX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.