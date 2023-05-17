Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) by analysts is $31.43, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for VRNA is 71.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.23% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VRNA was 524.67K shares.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.74 compared to its previous closing price of 20.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRNA’s Market Performance

VRNA’s stock has fallen by -12.24% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.98% and a quarterly drop of -12.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.32% for Verona Pharma plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.87% for VRNA’s stock, with a 20.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VRNA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VRNA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on September 19th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to VRNA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

VRNA Trading at -5.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -10.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA fell by -12.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +266.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.77. In addition, Verona Pharma plc saw -24.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who sale 359,713 shares at the price of $20.08 back on May 15. After this action, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC now owns 3,777,778 shares of Verona Pharma plc, valued at $7,222,484 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Rishi, the Director of Verona Pharma plc, sale 359,713 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Gupta Rishi is holding 3,777,778 shares at $7,222,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16539.30 for the present operating margin

-114.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma plc stands at -15000.22. The total capital return value is set at -38.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.89. Equity return is now at value -28.30, with -23.90 for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma plc (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 4.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.42. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3,155.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.