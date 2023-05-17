Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): A Technical Analysis

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) is $19.99, which is $8.05 above the current market price. The public float for VET is 159.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VET on May 17, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

VET) stock’s latest price update

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET)’s stock price has dropped by -3.47 in relation to previous closing price of 11.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VET’s Market Performance

VET’s stock has fallen by -8.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.06% and a quarterly drop of -22.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for Vermilion Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.34% for VET’s stock, with a -37.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VET Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VET fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Vermilion Energy Inc. saw -35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VET

Equity return is now at value 44.20, with 20.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.