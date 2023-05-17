Unum Group (UNM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 44.63. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is above average at 6.85x. The 36-month beta value for UNM is also noteworthy at 1.06.

The public float for UNM is 195.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume of UNM on May 17, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stock saw an increase of 0.52% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.87% and a quarterly increase of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Unum Group (UNM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.99% for UNM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $57 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UNM, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

UNM Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.59. In addition, Unum Group saw 8.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 5,579 shares at the price of $44.82 back on May 08. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 50,084 shares of Unum Group, valued at $250,051 using the latest closing price.

Rice Walter Lynn JR, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Unum Group, sale 2,800 shares at $44.71 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Rice Walter Lynn JR is holding 7,119 shares at $125,188 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Unum Group (UNM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.