Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UHS is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UHS is $152.71, which is $15.71 above the current price. The public float for UHS is 61.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UHS on May 17, 2023 was 682.37K shares.

The stock of Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has decreased by -2.64 when compared to last closing price of 138.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/26/22 that Universal Health Services Stock Sinks on Weak Earnings. Blame Covid-19 for a Worker Shortage.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS’s stock has fallen by -6.10% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.34% and a quarterly drop of -9.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Universal Health Services Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.16% for UHS’s stock, with a 8.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $142 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UHS reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for UHS stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to UHS, setting the target price at $133 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

UHS Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -1.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.60. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw -4.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from FILTON STEVE, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $139.08 back on May 11. After this action, FILTON STEVE now owns 93,800 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $3,477,000 using the latest closing price.

Nimetz Warren J., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 500 shares at $139.01 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Nimetz Warren J. is holding 2,256 shares at $69,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+7.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +5.04. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS), the company’s capital structure generated 89.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.10. Total debt to assets is 37.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.