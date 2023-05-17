Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) by analysts is $36.86, which is $2.01 above the current market price. The public float for UNVR is 156.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On May 17, 2023, the average trading volume of UNVR was 3.35M shares.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

UNVR) stock’s latest price update

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 35.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.34% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Apollo Is Buying Univar. The Plastic Distributor’s Stock Is Jumping.

UNVR’s Market Performance

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.20% decline in the past month and a 1.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.32% for UNVR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for UNVR’s stock, with a 15.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $37 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to UNVR, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

UNVR Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.42. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 11.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, NEWLIN STEPHEN D now owns 134,933 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $875,000 using the latest closing price.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., sale 6,970 shares at $32.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that NEWLIN STEPHEN D is holding 159,933 shares at $225,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

+22.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 16.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.21. Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR), the company’s capital structure generated 107.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.73. Total debt to assets is 37.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.