UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNH is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UNH is $598.14, which is $116.45 above the current price. The public float for UNH is 929.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNH on May 17, 2023 was 3.06M shares.

UNH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has decreased by -1.47 when compared to last closing price of 486.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/14/23 that UnitedHealth First-Quarter Earnings, Revenue Up as Company Added Members

UNH’s Market Performance

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has experienced a -2.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.07% drop in the past month, and a -2.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for UNH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for UNH’s stock, with a -5.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for UNH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UNH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $591 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNH reach a price target of $630, previously predicting the price at $615. The rating they have provided for UNH stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UNH, setting the target price at $587 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

UNH Trading at -1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNH fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $489.18. In addition, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated saw -9.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNH starting from WITTY ANDREW, who sale 6,160 shares at the price of $487.49 back on Apr 27. After this action, WITTY ANDREW now owns 86,564 shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, valued at $3,002,949 using the latest closing price.

McSweeney Erin, the EVP Chief People Officer of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, sale 761 shares at $494.80 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that McSweeney Erin is holding 9,293 shares at $376,543 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at +6.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.86. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 8.30 for asset returns.

Based on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), the company’s capital structure generated 80.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.