Understanding the 4.37% Volatility Levels of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s (SBH) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has seen a -1.86% decrease in the past week, with a -19.74% drop in the past month, and a -35.51% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for SBH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.34% for SBH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) Right Now?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBH is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBH is $14.75, which is $4.14 above the current price. The public float for SBH is 105.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBH on May 17, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

SBH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) has dropped by -2.98 compared to previous close of 11.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/16/22 that Sally Beauty Customers Are Struggling. The Stock Gets a Downgrade.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SBH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SBH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBH reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for SBH stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 12th, 2022.

SBH Trading at -22.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.04%, as shares sank -21.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBH fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.91. In addition, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBH starting from Spinks Mark Gregory, who sale 35,456 shares at the price of $17.18 back on Feb 16. After this action, Spinks Mark Gregory now owns 38,313 shares of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., valued at $609,134 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.57 for the present operating margin

+47.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. stands at +4.81. The total capital return value is set at 17.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 45.80, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH), the company’s capital structure generated 590.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.52. Total debt to assets is 67.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 513.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.