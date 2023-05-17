Understanding the 4.19% Volatility Levels of Eastman Kodak Company’s (KODK) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has gone up by 20.20% for the week, with a 14.23% rise in the past month and a 8.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.19% for KODK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.89% for KODK stock, with a simple moving average of -3.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is above average at 7.61x. The 36-month beta value for KODK is also noteworthy at 3.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KODK is $1.00, which is -$3.14 below than the current price. The public float for KODK is 55.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. The average trading volume of KODK on May 17, 2023 was 513.23K shares.

KODK) stock’s latest price update

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK)’s stock price has increased by 4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 3.94. However, the company has seen a 20.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Kodak Says New York Attorney General Has Threatened Lawsuit

KODK Trading at 13.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KODK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.63%, as shares surge +15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KODK rose by +19.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.45. In addition, Eastman Kodak Company saw 35.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KODK starting from Katz Philippe D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Mar 23. After this action, Katz Philippe D now owns 152,496 shares of Eastman Kodak Company, valued at $38,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KODK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+14.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eastman Kodak Company stands at +2.16. The total capital return value is set at -1.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.81. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), the company’s capital structure generated 29.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.59. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.