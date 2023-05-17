Understanding the 12.09% Volatility Levels of Aptinyx Inc.’s (APTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has gone up by 2.60% for the week, with a -25.38% drop in the past month and a -82.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.09% for APTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.39% for APTX stock, with a simple moving average of -69.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APTX is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APTX is $0.50, The public float for APTX is 54.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of APTX on May 17, 2023 was 4.37M shares.

APTX) stock’s latest price update

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX)’s stock price has increased by 3.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.10. However, the company has seen a 2.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of APTX

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APTX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to APTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 01st of the previous year.

APTX Trading at -23.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -22.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APTX rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1110. In addition, Aptinyx Inc. saw -65.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APTX

Equity return is now at value -114.40, with -75.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Conclusion

In summary, Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.