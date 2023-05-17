Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is above average at 5.35x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.

The public float for TPH is 99.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPH on May 17, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) has increased by 0.07 when compared to last closing price of 29.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPH’s Market Performance

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has seen a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 12.48% gain in the past month and a 30.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for TPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for TPH’s stock, with a 43.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPH

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPH reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TPH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 16th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TPH, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

TPH Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPH fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. saw 58.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPH starting from BAUER DOUGLAS F., who sale 19,076 shares at the price of $29.24 back on May 03. After this action, BAUER DOUGLAS F. now owns 423,514 shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., valued at $557,782 using the latest closing price.

GILBERT STEVEN J, the Director of Tri Pointe Homes Inc., sale 3,699 shares at $24.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GILBERT STEVEN J is holding 64,569 shares at $89,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+26.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. stands at +13.25. The total capital return value is set at 19.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.17. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH), the company’s capital structure generated 51.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.95. Total debt to assets is 30.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.