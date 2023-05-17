Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) is 40.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TREX is 1.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Trex Company Inc. (TREX) is $61.53, which is $6.13 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. On May 17, 2023, TREX’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

The stock price of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has dropped by -2.71 compared to previous close of 57.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/16/21 that These 10 Standout Stocks Could Be the Next Amazon

TREX’s Market Performance

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has experienced a -8.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.18% rise in the past month, and a -1.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.12% for TREX’s stock, with a 12.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $66 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TREX, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on April 19th of the current year.

TREX Trading at 8.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.48. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 32.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trex Company Inc. (TREX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.