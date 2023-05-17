Trading Update: United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Stock Endures 17.70% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, UIHC stock has gone up by 21.28%, with a monthly gain of 52.30% and a quarterly surge of 250.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.70% for United Insurance Holdings Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.67% for UIHC’s stock, with a 249.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UIHC is -0.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is $1.90, The public float for UIHC is 19.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. On May 17, 2023, UIHC’s average trading volume was 636.10K shares.

UIHC) stock’s latest price update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC)’s stock price has surge by 29.58relation to previous closing price of 4.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIHC

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UIHC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for UIHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Market Perform” to UIHC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 08th of the previous year.

UIHC Trading at 69.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares surge +194.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIHC rose by +21.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +377.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.92. In addition, United Insurance Holdings Corp. saw 400.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIHC starting from POITEVINT ALEC II, who purchase 944 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Dec 28. After this action, POITEVINT ALEC II now owns 568,944 shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp., valued at $755 using the latest closing price.

DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, the Director of United Insurance Holdings Corp., purchase 26 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that DAVIS KERN MICHAEL is holding 284,644 shares at $21 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Insurance Holdings Corp. stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -211.42. Equity return is now at value -581.30, with -17.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.